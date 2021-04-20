Apple is releasing thinner, more powerful iMacs in seven different colors

Apple just announced the new range of desktop iMacs, and as expected, they’re all powered by Apple silicon. That’s the newer M1 chip, allowing Apple to shrink the overall volume of the iMac by over 50-percent.

It’s not just lifting the lighter weight that will spark joy, as Apple has created new, bold color shades so you can get an iMac that fits your personality. Oh, and you can color-match the new Apple Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID), the Magic Mouse, and even the Magic Trackpad.

Image: Apple

Two versions of the M1 are available, one that starts at $1,299 with 8 CPU cores, and 7 GPU cores, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, two Thunderbolt ports, and the Magic Keyboard. The upgraded version starts at $1,499 for 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, another two USB 3 ports, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Ethernet built into the power brick.

Image: Apple

The new 24-inch screen is a 4.5K Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and its behind a single sheet of glass that’s non-reflective. Apple has finally upgraded the webcam, to a 1080p FaceCam HD camera, so it’ll be great for office video calls, and the three studio-quality mics have beam forming for crystal clear audio calls.

Image: Apple

The power of the M1 chip also means you can run iOS and iPadOS apps on your iMac, and the 16-core neural engine means up to 3X speed when doing machine learning tasks. As Apple’s devices get closer to the singularity, you can move between them with ease thanks to an universal clipboard, iCloud backup, and handoff.

You can preorder the iMacs from April 30, with availability starting in the second half of May.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: