The 2022 iPhone 14 could feature a 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera

Apple whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another investor note, this time with good news for iPhone camera fans. The high-end (read: Pro range) iPhones in 2022 will come with a 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera.

While Android devices have used 48-megapixel sensors for ages now, this will be the first time Apple has used one. The report says that this sensor will be larger than the commonly used sensors, at 1/1.3-inches and a pixel size of 1.25µm.

Yes, that’s smaller than the pixel size in the current iPhone 12 Pro Max camera by about 0.5µm, but the 48-megapixels will be used for 12-megapixel images with pixel binning, making the effective size around 2.5µm. You should also get 8K video from this sensor, according to Kuo.

While that’s good news for fans of Apple’s largest iPhones, lovers of the diminutive iPhone mini might want to look away. That’s because Kuo reckons that 2022 will be the year that the 5.4-inch mini will disappear, making all of the iPhone range either 6.1-inches or 6.7-inches.

That’s probably due to the lackluster sales of the iPhone mini, which hasn’t lived up to Apple’s expectations for demand. If you love the smaller screen, buy one this year, as 2021 is supposedly the last year it’ll be available.

The last forecast from the ever-reliable Kuo? That the reviled display notch will finally disappear in 2023, with Apple using under-display Face ID systems and hole-punch selfie cameras. Oh, and Touch ID will be back in 2024, with under-display fingerprint scanners. Nice.

