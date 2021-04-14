Samsung will announce the “most powerful” Galaxy ever during its April 28th Unpacked event

Samsung has just dropped a YouTube trailer announcing its next Unpacked event, which will take place on April 28th. While the trailer only teases things, the company wants to make sure you know that “the most powerful Galaxy is coming.”

The video, which you can watch below, shows a box being delivered that disrupts electronics on its shipping journey, before being delivered to someone’s house. While some might point to a new Samsung Galaxy phone, it’s hard to believe that the company would put this type of branding on it.

Instead, with how the light effects are used in the video, plus a little teaser graphic near the end, it is much more likely that the company will be using the April 28 event to show off a new Samsung Galaxy Book laptop. The last one to release was back in 2020 and as The Verge points out, that model featured an outdated Intel processor.

The Verge notes that if Samsung announces a new Galaxy Book, it could feature Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips or even the newer 35W H-series chipset.

This new announcement would fit in with recent rumors that the company is working on new laptops, ones featuring OLED screens and S Pen support.

The new Samsung Unpacked event will take place on April 28, at 10 AM ET, and will be available to livestream on Samsung’s website and most likely YouTube (we’ll update with a link when available).

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: