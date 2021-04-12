You might have trouble picking up the new iPad Pro once it’s available

It’s halfway through April and there’s no sign of the rumored mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro yet. Whenever Apple does announce the device, you might have trouble picking one up when it does release, if a new report from Bloomberg is accurate.

That report is about the mini-LED panels that Apple is using. More specifically, their suppliers are said to be having manufacturing yield issues. Apple usually has multiple suppliers for panels to guard against issues like this, but it seems to be affecting all of their suppliers, with one even reportedly put a halt to production to figure out the issues.

A report in Nikkei last week mentioned that some iPad models had been delayed due to shortages of displays and display components. The report didn’t mention any specific models, but it sure seems like the mini-LED iPad Pro is one of them.

Apple usually releases two sizes of the iPad Pro at its launch events, and this year is no different. The smaller version won’t use the same mini-LED screen, and the usual OLED panels don’t appear to be affected by delays. Both models are said to have a faster processor that’s similar to the M1 chip in the new Macs, as well as an upgraded USB-C port (possibly with Thunderbolt support) and better cameras.

Bloomberg still thinks the mini-LED iPad Pro is going to be announced later this month. With the supply chain issues, it could be much later in the year when you’re actually able to buy one.

