New iPad Pro models with an upgraded processor could be coming in April

We might not be getting the AirTags tracker chips this spring, but how about some new iPad Pros? That’s according to Bloomberg’s sources, who say that the iPad Pro line is going to be expanded in April.

The revamped 11- and 12.9-inch models won’t look much different from the models that came out last March, but the internals will get a hefty boost. The new iPad Pros will have an upgraded processor, which should match the power of the M1 chip that’s inside the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. They’ll also get upgraded cameras, which should make the LiDAR sensor even more useful as a focus aid.

The larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro is possibly going to be the first iPad with a Mini-LED screen, which has all of the benefits of OLED without the drawbacks of burn-in. That will also increase the maximum brightness of the screen, and also contrast ratios, making it probably Apple’s best mobile screen ever.

With a processor that matches the performance of the new M1-equipped Macs, will Apple decide to port macOS onto the iPad Pro? I could see it becoming the favorite device of professional creatives if so, as the combination of the touchscreen and Apple Pencil is hard to beat for design work or sketching.

That would make it a perfect time for Apple to update the USB-C port on the iPad Pro to Thunderbolt, which is another thing Bloomberg notes that Apple has been testing. That would make for faster data transfer, and expanded compatibility with external devices. That extra data transfer wouldn’t make much sense on iPadOS though, which still has some of the worst file management of any device I’ve ever used.

