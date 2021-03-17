Apple Maps will now show you where COVID-19 vaccination sites are

With COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramping up in the US and other parts of the world, Apple is updating Apple Maps to help people find vaccination sites.

In a blog post, Apple notes that the new feature uses VaccineFinder, a free service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital. Using its data, Apple Maps can update quickly when new vaccination sites are made available.

To use the new feature, users just need to use the Find Nearby menu and select COVID-19 Vaccines. Users can also ask Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”.

In each site’s placecard, users can see the hours of operation, associated phone numbers, the address, and a link to the provider’s website. This last section could be important for booking your vaccine appointment. Apple notes that 20,000 locations are available at launch, with more being added in “the coming weeks.”

To get the feature, just make sure your apps and iPhone are up-to-date. As with many rollouts, there could be some delay to your specific device.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: