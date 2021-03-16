iOS 14.5 could give iPhone users a way to download security updates separate from other updates

Apple keeps everything pretty straightforward when it comes to updates on iOS – you either download them or you don’t. Now, however, according to code found by 9to5Mac, iPhone users may soon have options when it comes to updates.

With the fourth beta of iOS 14.5 now available, 9to5Mac dug into the code and found that the iOS update page might soon offer two toggles under “Automatic Updates.” As you can see in the image above, one is for downloading all new updates, while the other is focused on installing security updates only.

This would be a first for Apple on iOS, but 9to5Mac points out that a similar feature is already available on MacOS, allowing users to do full updates or focus on security fixes.

This isn’t the only update coming to iOS 14.5. Other changes include new emojis, updates to the Find My app, and tweaks to the Podcast app.

