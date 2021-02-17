Apple
iPhone users are getting some new emojis with iOS 14.5 – check them out here
No one can tell me that isn’t an emoji hotboxing.
Ahh, yes, the modern hieroglyphs we know as emojis. These simple symbols once were just smiley faces and frowns, but now there are symbols for what seems like every emotion, activity, and more.
The new emojis coming to iOS 14.5 are coming from Unicode 13.1 and, in total, there are 200+ new ones, but many of them are new skin color variations. That said, there are new ones coming out and we’ll highlight some of those below.
As you can see, there are some new ones there like the dazed face and the cloud face, which 100% looks like someone hotboxing in their car, so plenty of uses for that one.
Then, there are new heart emojis, new couples, and Apple is updating the syringe, removing the red liquid and replacing it with a less intense blue.
You’ll also note that the headphones emoji has been updated to better reflect the new AirPods Max.
iPhone users can expect these emojis when iOS 14.5 rolls out for everyone later this month.
