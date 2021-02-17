Google Maps is adding a super useful feature that lets you pay for parking and public transportation

Google Maps has continued to expand its functionality and now, the app is getting ready to add a ridiculously useful feature for people that use public transportation and parking in larger cities.

Thanks to integrations with Passport and ParkMobile, two mobile parking solution providers, Google Map users in select locations will be able to secure parking spots and pay for additional time if the meter is running low. The feature will be available directly on the map screen and with just a few presses, you’ll be all set.

The new parking feature will be available in 400+ cities at launch, including “Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and more.”

GIF: Google

For public transportation, the feature is rolling out to 80 different transit systems around the world and will allow users to easily pay for passage. It will also allow users to purchase things like digital “Clipper Cards;” a passage method used by the public transportation system in the San Francisco Bay area.

Google notes that the parking feature is rolling out today for Android users, with iOS “coming soon.” The public transportation feature is still a couple weeks out for Android users.

