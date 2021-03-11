Apple is planning to stuff a bigger battery into the iPhone 13

Your next iPhone will have a larger battery capacity, with Apple soothsayer, Ming-Chi Kuo, saying that Apple is looking to fit a bigger, more powerful battery into the iPhone 13 range.

That change was laid out in a recent investor note, via MacRumors, which also talked about a smaller ‘notch’ and 120 Hz screens. As you can read in the quote below, it also means that the new iPhones could be “slightly” heavier than current models.

The new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models feature a larger battery capacity than the iPhone 12 series, thanks to the space-saving design of many components. Hence, the new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models are also slightly heavier than the ‌iPhone 12‌. The space-saving design includes integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard, reducing the front optical modules’ thickness, etc.

Apple has found space for larger batteries by redesigning other internal components, like reducing the TrueDepth camera array, possibly by moving to plastic lenses, and by moving the SIM card slot onto the motherboard. The larger batteries will add extra weight to the iPhone 13 range, although Apple might be able to mitigate this by reducing the weight of other components.

All of the new battery optimizations Apple has added to iOS recently will improve the battery life of the iPhone 13 range in comparison to the iPhone 12 range. Will the iPhone 13 mini have enough battery life to use 5G all day? Maybe so, even with the expected power of the new A15 chip. We’re also expected to see support for WiFi 6E, and sensor-shift stabilization possibly on the whole range.

