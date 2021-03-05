Apple says iPhone users won’t actually be able to set their favorite music player to default

A new feature was supposedly discovered by a Reddit user in Apple’s new iOS 14.5 beta last month. The feature showed a menu that allowed users to choose which app they would like to play music on, instead of automatically playing the song in Apple Music. The user also stated that songs would sometimes default to their preferred third-party app, without the menu showing up.

People speculated that this meant that iPhone users would soon be able to set default different default music apps. This would make sense, considering Apple recently allowed users to set third-party apps as their default browsers.

However, this feature doesn’t actually allow users to change their default music players. This feature is actually a new function of Siri, where Apple’s AI will learn users’ preferences, according to clarification from TechCrunch.

No sign of a default music player option from Apple yet

So it doesn’t look like there are any plans for a default music player on iOS yet. It seems that Apple’s plan is more focused on using its artificial intelligence to learn user preferences in order to make the right decisions.

This is an interesting move from Apple. It seems to me that the better option would be to allow users to set their own default music players, similar to the browser option. To be fair, AI has definitely been a focus for Apple, and Siri has certainly outperformed its competitors.

While users can now choose their preferred web browser on iOS, it looks like the company is not quite ready for the next step.

