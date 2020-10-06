You can now change the default browser on your iPad – here’s how

One of the biggest changes to arrive with iPadOS 14 is the ability to change your default browser app on iPad. That’s huge, letting you use the browser you prefer, and not being virtually limited to only Safari.

Yes, we know you could use third-party browsers in iOS 13, but was it really a fun time? I mean, you had to long-press to open anything in that other browser, and that’s if it actually worked. Isn’t it just better to be able to set your preferences and not have to jump through hoops all the time?

Anyway, now you can use pretty much any third-party browser as your default, with the only proviso being that the app developer needs to have updated their code for iOS 14 and submitted it to Apple so it’ll turn up on the list of choices. It’s easy to set up, so let’s show you how.

Here’s how to set Google Chrome as your default browser on your iPad

Okay, the first thing you need to do is update your iPad to iPadOS 14. We’ve tested Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, but there are many other browsers that should also work.

Install a third-party browser from the App Store Open Settings and tap on the settings for the browser you want Tap on Default Browser App and change it to the one you want to use

Now every time you open links, they will open in your browser of choice. The first time you try to use it, you’ll get a notification asking for permission to open links in your browser of choice. Say OK, and then you won’t have to do it again. That’s a far cry from the convoluted system that Apple had in place before iPadOS 14.

What do you think? Plan on changing your default browser on your iPad? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: