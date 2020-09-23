Apple
Some of the best iOS 14 home screens that we’ve seen on Twitter
People are so creative.
One of the coolest new features of iOS 14 is the ability to create widgets and replace app icons with your own.
It can be a time-consuming process, but the results, with proper planning, can be out of this world. It didn’t take long for people to start doing this, with #iOS14homescreen on Twitter highlighting a variety of unique designs.
If you are looking for inspiration for your own iPhone home screen, we’ve compiled some of our favorites that we’ve found while searching through Twitter. Make sure to check them out below.
Oooh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
not me updating my phone for the first time in months just so i can make a spongebob themed home screen #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/UqeEW5puls
— dawn ♡ (@luigikartds) September 21, 2020
Well, this is adorable
✏️ I spent an embarrassing amount of time doodling these icons >_< What icons do you think I should add? #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/tt7gd92wPy
— poggy the froggy 🐸🌱 (@pogpals) September 22, 2020
A classic throwback to a simpler time
made mine look like a ps2 memory card screen✍️ #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/ZYiZ9LQtTW
— jenni (@wholelottajenni) September 21, 2020
I am 100% here for this look
Just spent over a day making it, let me know what you guys think. No harm in showing some love too 🤗 #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/u3MoQ9oSMZ
— Bader Sam (@dontmindmehere6) September 22, 2020
Another extremely calming home screen
i’m pretty sure i’ve put more effort into my lock screen than i have into doing my homework #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/vtMw1jO4sz
— rebecca (@rebeccatapia_) September 21, 2020
Vaporwave has always been a favorite of mine and it works perfectly with iOS 14
I created this neon/ vaporwave aesthetic on iOS 14! 🙂
Tap on the link for a tutorial 🙂https://t.co/vCHUwbYuKz#ios14 #ios14homescreen #vaporwave #neon #youtube pic.twitter.com/lOdlx6EeT0
— teju2909 (@teju2909) September 22, 2020
These colors work so well together
someone take my phone away #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/aEY4uqi5zr
— meg ♡ (@meganegallimore) September 23, 2020
Big fall vibes with this one
But why did this take so long?! 😭 #ios14homescreen #ios14 pic.twitter.com/NNA7iZ1TZW
— stacey dixon (@StaceyDixon) September 23, 2020
Bigger fall vibes with this one
y’all this took me so long, don’t let it flop 😍🥰🎃👻 #ios14homescreen #ios14 pic.twitter.com/6G7CKWgZEX
— hale (@haleylabute) September 21, 2020
And finally, a little something for Spooky Szn on iOS 14
My black and white spooky #ios14homescreen for fall 👻🖤💀 pic.twitter.com/9Qq6EEyBxb
— Dominic (@DominicFrederik) September 22, 2020
These are just a few of the awesome designs you can find on Twitter right now, so make sure to check out #ios14homescreen to find more inspiration.
What do you think? Have you changed your iPhone’s homescreen with iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
