One of the coolest new features of iOS 14 is the ability to create widgets and replace app icons with your own.

It can be a time-consuming process, but the results, with proper planning, can be out of this world. It didn’t take long for people to start doing this, with #iOS14homescreen on Twitter highlighting a variety of unique designs.

If you are looking for inspiration for your own iPhone home screen, we’ve compiled some of our favorites that we’ve found while searching through Twitter. Make sure to check them out below.

Some of the best iOS 14 home screens that we’ve seen on Twitter

Oooh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

not me updating my phone for the first time in months just so i can make a spongebob themed home screen #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/UqeEW5puls — dawn ♡ (@luigikartds) September 21, 2020

Well, this is adorable

✏️ I spent an embarrassing amount of time doodling these icons >_< What icons do you think I should add? #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/tt7gd92wPy — poggy the froggy 🐸🌱 (@pogpals) September 22, 2020

A classic throwback to a simpler time

made mine look like a ps2 memory card screen✍️ #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/ZYiZ9LQtTW — jenni (@wholelottajenni) September 21, 2020

I am 100% here for this look

Just spent over a day making it, let me know what you guys think. No harm in showing some love too 🤗 #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/u3MoQ9oSMZ — Bader Sam (@dontmindmehere6) September 22, 2020

Another extremely calming home screen

i’m pretty sure i’ve put more effort into my lock screen than i have into doing my homework #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/vtMw1jO4sz — rebecca (@rebeccatapia_) September 21, 2020

Vaporwave has always been a favorite of mine and it works perfectly with iOS 14

These colors work so well together

Big fall vibes with this one

Bigger fall vibes with this one

And finally, a little something for Spooky Szn on iOS 14

My black and white spooky #ios14homescreen for fall 👻🖤💀 pic.twitter.com/9Qq6EEyBxb — Dominic (@DominicFrederik) September 22, 2020

These are just a few of the awesome designs you can find on Twitter right now, so make sure to check out #ios14homescreen to find more inspiration.

What do you think? Have you changed your iPhone’s homescreen with iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

