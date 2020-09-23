Connect with us

Some of the best iOS 14 home screens that we’ve seen on Twitter

People are so creative.

custom ios 14 home screen
Image: KnowTechie

One of the coolest new features of iOS 14 is the ability to create widgets and replace app icons with your own.

It can be a time-consuming process, but the results, with proper planning, can be out of this world. It didn’t take long for people to start doing this, with #iOS14homescreen on Twitter highlighting a variety of unique designs.

If you are looking for inspiration for your own iPhone home screen, we’ve compiled some of our favorites that we’ve found while searching through Twitter. Make sure to check them out below.

Oooh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Well, this is adorable

A classic throwback to a simpler time

I am 100% here for this look

Another extremely calming home screen

Vaporwave has always been a favorite of mine and it works perfectly with iOS 14

These colors work so well together

Big fall vibes with this one

Bigger fall vibes with this one

And finally, a little something for Spooky Szn on iOS 14

These are just a few of the awesome designs you can find on Twitter right now, so make sure to check out #ios14homescreen to find more inspiration.

What do you think? Have you changed your iPhone’s homescreen with iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

