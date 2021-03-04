A new Arizona law would let companies like Epic Games bypass Apple and Google fees

Last year, Epic Games went toe-to-toe with Apple and Google over in-app payment methods that circumvented the respective stores, essentially eliminating the cut these companies would get from people that spent money in Fortnite.

Now, Arizona is trying to push for an amendment to H.B. 2005, which would essentially make it so these major companies would have to allow alternative payment methods for apps that have over 1 million downloads. It would only apply to developers in the state, however.

The Verge also notes that it “also covers users living in Arizona from having to pay for apps using exclusive payment systems, though it’s not immediately clear if that means developers outside Arizona can avoid paying commission to Apple and Google when they sell something to a state resident.”

The bill also clarifies that this wouldn’t affect consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The amendment has passed the Arizona House Appropriations Committee, but it has been sent to Arizona’s House of Representatives for a full vote today, Wednesday the 4th.

From The Verge piece linked above, the Coalition of App Fairness, which is comprised of companies like Spotify, Epic Games, and Match Group, stated, “Today, Arizona put a marker down and became the first state in the nation to advance a digital market that is free and fair.”

