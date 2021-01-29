Google is going to let gambling apps on the Play Store because hey, screw morals

Google does a pretty good job at keeping bad apps out of the Play Store. If an app is found to use predatory behavior to siphon money from its users, it acts quickly and gives them the boot from its marketplace. Now it seems some of those morals have gone out the window.

Google is ending its ban on gambling apps and will soon let casino games, sports betting, lotteries, and daily fantasy sports apps back on the US’s Play Store. Certain states allow certain games, so the types of apps available in your state will vary. Google’s support website has a complete list of what types of gambling apps are allowed in each state.

“We allow real-money gambling apps, ads related to real-money gambling and daily fantasy sports apps that meet certain requirements,” Google’s support page now states.

Google isn’t making it easy for app makers to get their apps listed on the Play Store. Developers have to fill out a gambling application form and adhere to state and country laws where users are using the app. The developer also to have a gambling license to operate in the state too.

The US isn’t the only country getting this treatment. Other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, will soon have gambling apps on the Play Store.

Do you think this is a good move on Google’s part? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: