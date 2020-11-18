Epic Games is bringing video chat into Fortnite with Houseparty integration

Epic Games might still be fighting Apple to get Fortnite back on the App Store, without the huge fees, but that hasn’t stopped the developer from packing in more content.

The latest new feature coming to the battle royale game? Video chat, via Houseparty. Now players on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 can have video calls while they’re playing, so it’s like couch co-op, but over the socially distanced internet.

To get started, you’ll need a few things. A mobile device with the Houseparty app installed, to handle the video calls. Then you need to connect Houseparty to your Epic Games account.

If you want to use the new feature, we’ll show you how.

How to start a Houseparty video call in Fortnite:

Open the Houseparty app and tap the TV icon or go to Settings Pull your friends into the video call Open Fortnite on your PC or PlayStation Enjoy having Houseparty as a sidebar, so you can continue your video call while you play

Now you can actually see the faces of the people you’re shouting at in Fortnite, which is pretty darn cool. The best part is that it works on PlayStation because there are already a few workarounds for getting video calls when you game on PC. Epic says they’re trying to bring it to other consoles as well in the future, so watch this space.

The integration for PC and PlayStation should be going live today.

