If you’ve been out of the loop, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store because Epic Games wasn’t playing by Apple’s rules. Meaning, anyone wanting to play the game on an iPhone or iPad is shit out of luck unless you had the game previously installed on your phone. Now it seems the game is coming back to the iPhone thanks to a new workaround via the good folks over at Nvidia.

The workaround involves Nvidia’s GeForce cloud gaming service, and instead of running the game through an app, the game will be run directly in Safari’s web browser. This allows Epic Games to curtail Apple’s 30% cut of virtual items sold within Fortnite, which makes up the bulk of the game’s revenue.

The BBC broke the story and reached out to Nvidia to comment on the story. Unfortunately, the company declined to comment on the matter. While Nvidia hasn’t formally announced this new workaround, the BBC says they should be announcing something before the winter holidays.

So why exactly is Fortnite banned from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store? Honestly, there’s a lot to explain here, so we suggest reading this for a complete breakdown. But the gist of it is that Epic Games added a new payment method to Fortnite on mobile, directly against Apple’s policies. Apple removed the app, and now Epic is suing. Again, there’s a lot more to the story, so be sure to catch up here.

With Nvidia stepping in here, this is a huge workaround for Epic Games and Fortnite. Will Apple find a way to bone Fortnite out of Nvidia’s GeForce cloud gaming service? Honestly, who knows. Something like this has never happened before, so it’s going to be really interesting to see how this all plays out. Grab the popcorn, folks; we’re in for a ride.

