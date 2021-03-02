According to analysts, the iPhone 13 isn’t going to completely lose the notch

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been busy lately, with in-depth research notes covering every aspect of Apple’s coming devices. The latest note covers the iPhone 13, which Kuo says will have a “reduced notch area” on the screen.

That’s likely good news for anyone who hated the notch when Apple introduced it with the iPhone X. The same note also mentions that the screen sizes for the iPhone 13 range are unchanged from the current range, so while you won’t really get any more screen space, you will get more space for always-on icons to join the clock and other bits of information that sit either side of the notch.

Along with the shrinking notch, the screen for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will use 120 Hz screens like on the iPad Pro and have power-efficient LTPO technology to have always-on displays, like on the Apple Watch. The ultra-wide camera will also get an upgrade, from f/2.4 to f/1.8 and fixed-focus to autofocus capability.

Another note has Kuo musing about a “punch-hole display design” to finally replace the notch altogether, although he doesn’t reckon that will arrive until the iPhone 14 range at the earliest. Maybe it’s worth waiting until then to upgrade if you really don’t like the notch.

