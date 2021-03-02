For the first time in nearly a year, all US Apple Stores are open

In March 2020, near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, Apple began closing all of its retail locations. Some opened back up a few months later with more restrictions, but often these closed back down.

Now, according to a new report from 9to5Mac, all 270 US-based Apple Stores are reopened. They note that Houston and San Antonio stores have been the last to open, completing the reopening.

The closures have been tough for everyone, including Apple, as shutdowns and accompanying protests in some areas led to looting and vandalism. These reports also shed light on how Apple tracks products in its stores.

While all stores are open, many still have restrictions on how many people can enter and in-store browsing and shopping. 9to5Mac reports that as of February, 39 stores offer full, in-store shopping, and that number has now increased to approximately 50 locations.

Stores still have health policies in place and it’s possible that some will close again, but as of now, all Apple Stores are open in some capacity.

