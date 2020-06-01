Expect to get your temperature checked before going into an Apple Store

As businesses start reopening around the country, stores everywhere are taking precautions to protect customers and employees alike. Apple Stores are no exception and with more locations opening up around the world, here’s what to expect from your next Apple Store visit.

The information comes from a leaked internal video and signage found at currently open stores and for the most part, it’s going to be your typical store experience, but Apple is doing some things that you probably aren’t seeing from some of your local stores.

For one, Apple will be taking the temperature of everyone that comes into the store. In addition to having your temperature taken, expect to get the typical four questions many stores are asking upon entry.

Do you currently have a fever? Do you have a cough? Are you currently experiencing any respiratory issues? Have you been in contact with any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

If you can answer “no” to all of the questions listed and are not running a fever (Apple notes that no data will be stored regarding customers’ temperatures), then you’ll be granted entry to the store. That said, different stores are opening at different capacities, so if your store is still only doing curbside pickup, these rules may be different.

If your store is one that is open on the inside, Apple is limiting the number of customers that can enter at once, with the company focusing on one-on-one interactions and typical social distancing measures. You’ll also be required to wear a mask (either your own or own provided by the store). Every device that changes hands will be sanitized and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be throughout the store, available to everyone.

Overall, these all seem like solid measures to help protect people as we work on reopening stores of all kinds around the country.

