After two months of closures, Apple is looking to reopen its stores with additional guidelines

After months of Apple Store closures due to the coronavirus, the company is looking at options for opening stores around the country (and world) back up. This information comes from a blog post posted on the company’s website.

Basically, the company has now reopened close to 100 stores globally with new guidelines in place to keep employees and customers safe. Face masks will be required for employees and customers alike, with Apple stating it will provide face masks for customers that do not have one. In addition, customers will have their temperature taken upon entry, as well as some basic health questions revolved around COVID-19.

Apple will provide curbside pickup when possible, as well as limit the number of people in the store, deciding to renew its focus on one-on-one assistance “at the Genius bar and throughout the store.”

With over 500 stores globally, there is still a huge percentage left to open, but Apple notes that you can keep up with store openings on the retail section of its site.

Previously, the company has worked on sourcing face masks and developing face shields for essential workers, as well as working on Apple Maps features to help people find testing centers.

