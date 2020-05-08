Google’s new Read Along app promotes reading while your child is stuck at home

Due to the coronavirus, many schools around the world remain closed. While many kids are surely ok with this, it is still important for children to learn during these very transformative times. Now, Google is releasing a new app to encourage parents and children to read more.

The app, called Read Along, is a free app that is available in over 180 countries and nine languages and basically promotes reading in a fun way. By using the microphone on your smartphone, Read Along will listen to your child reading and if they come to a difficult part, the app will help guide them through it.

It features “hundreds of stories and word games” and rewards kids with stars when they do a good job. There are no in-app purchases and it doesn’t require WiFi or any type of data transfer to use. For those worried about privacy, all voice analysis is done on-device and isn’t transferred or stored on Google’s servers.

Currently, the Read Along app is only available on Android devices.

What do you think? Plan on checking out this new app from Google? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: