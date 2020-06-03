PSA: Don’t loot products from the Apple Store – they’re tracking you

As protests continue across the country and the world, Apple Stores have been a target of looters in many areas. As many of the stores had just started reopening processes due to COVID-19, many of them are now shuttering their doors again due to the rioters and looters among the protestors.

Tim Cook recently issued a memo to employees discussing the ongoing situation, talking about solidarity as well as what Apple is doing to help, including donating to the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit with a focus on providing legal representation to “prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes, poor prisoners without effective representation, and others who may have been denied a fair trial.”

To get back to the headline, however, those that are looting from Apple Stores are beginning to realize that Apple has proximity software that not only makes the products useless, but will also track you and alert authorities to the theft.

Nah son I swear to god I’d be heated 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RoFxHV1lLm — josh (apex male) (@onlyfanobtainer) May 31, 2020

These security measures are not new but have been around since 2016, if not earlier. While these security measures can deter people from taking products from Apple Stores, it should also be noted that they can still be broken down for parts.

