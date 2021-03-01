The iPhone 13 might be the first iPhone to offer 1TB of storage

Thanks to the analysts at Wedbush, via 9to5Mac, Apple might be gearing up to offer a 1TB storage option for the upcoming iPhone 13. This will be the first time that the iPhone range has offered any storage size over 512GB.

That claim is based on information gleaned from Apple’s supply chain, which is usually a good indicator of final specifications. The increase in storage options might be a response to Samsung’s increase to 1TB in its flagship Galaxy devices.

Currently, the only iOS-based device with 1TB storage options is the iPad Pro, which is due for a refresh this spring, if reports are accurate. That could be the first time we see a Mini-LED iPad Pro, at least in the 12.9-inch model.

Could the supply chain analysts have gotten it wrong, and the 1TB storage options are for the iPad Pro instead? Possibly, but with multiple leakers also backing that assertion up, it looks like the iPhone 13 will come with more storage options when it arrives later this year.

That won’t be all it comes with, as earlier leaks point to a 120 Hz refresh rate on an always-on display, a stronger MagSafe connector, a better ultra-wide camera, and more camera modes like astrophotography.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: