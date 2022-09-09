iPhone 14 launch is crashing the Apple Store website (updated)

If you are trying to log into the Apple Store right now and keep getting broken links, don’t worry, you’re not alone, and it’s not your internet. It’s iPhone 14 preorder day, and people everywhere are noting that Apple is having issues right now.

UPDATE 9/9/2022 9:14 AM ET: The momentary blip in Apple services is now over. Reports have returned to their baseline level, and the Apple Store is back. Have fun ordering your new iPhone.

Downdetector shows a spike in complaints for multiple Apple services, starting approximately 35 minutes ago. These include the App Store and the Apple Store. The outages seem to be affecting Apple Support as well.

It’s no surprise that Apple’s servers will be under strain today. That’s because the iPhone 14 goes on preorder today, along with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new AirPods Pro.

There has been no official word from the company regarding the outages at this time. Hopefully, everything will resolve and will be up and running shortly.

We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.

