Apple AirPods Pro 2 have better noise canceling and battery life

Apple’s Far Out event today was full of reveals for new products from iPhones to Apple Watches. Another highly anticipated reveal that we got today was the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

The original Apple AirPods Pro came out back in 2019, and offered unique features like active noise canceling and customized fits.

This time around, Apple has built on what made the original AirPods Pro stand out with the new and improved AirPods Pro 2.

This version feature upgraded noise canceling and transparency modes thanks to the new H2 chipset in the AirPods Pro 2.

There are also new touch controls on the stem that allow you to control volume and audio playback with swiping gestures.

Image: KnowTechie

Both of the AirPods Pro 2 as well as the charging case now have speakers and Find My technology to help you in case you misplace your earbuds.

And speaking of charging, the battery got a lot better too. The AirPods Pro 2 themselves now have up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled on a single charge.

That’s an hour and a half more than the original AirPods Pro. And the charging case now has 30 more hours of battery life, up from just 24 hours in the original AirPods Pro case.

The Apple AirPods Pro will be available for order starting on September 9 for $249. Orders will start shipping on September 23.

