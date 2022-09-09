iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-megapixel photos will take up tons of storage

One of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 14 Pro over its predecessor is the massive 48-megapixel main camera. And with that larger iPhone 14 Pro camera comes photos that are going to take up a lot more storage space.

About three times as much storage as 12-megapixel photos, according to research from Macrumor’s Steve Moser.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera uses a technology called “ProRAW” to produce clearer and more customizable photos. And that advanced technology takes up a good amount of storage, especially at 48 megapixels.

“ProRAW photos on the wide lens at 1× can be saved at 12 or 48 MP. Night mode, flash, and macro photos will always be saved at 12 MP."

A ProRAW file will be approximately:

• 25 MB at 12 MP

• 75 MB at 48 MP — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) September 7, 2022

A ProRAW photo taken on iPhone 14 Pro and stored at just 12 megapixels is still pretty large, at around 25 MB per image. But when you jump up to 48 megapixels, the file size of images triples to around 75 MB.

It certainly makes sense that sharper, crisper images are going to take up more storage space than images with less detail. But it’s definitely something you should consider when buying a new iPhone 14 Pro.

The Pro and Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. And if you plan on using ProRAW with the 48-megapixel main camera, you might want to opt for the higher-end storage spec.

That storage space can disappear quickly if you like to take a lot of photos.

