iPhone 14 has no mini, but you can still get last year’s for cheap

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 range yesterday, with all the fanfare of any new iPhone launch. What dampened my enthusiasm was the apparent death of the iPhone mini. The only small iPhone now is the iPhone 13 mini.

Now the iPhone 13 mini is $599 for 128GB of storage. That’s $100 less than it sold for last year, and you get more color choices. Pink, blue, midnight, starlight, green, and (PRODUCT) Red.

You still get the A15 Bionic powering this year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Just, you won’t be worrying if your iPhone will fit in your jeans pocket or not.

That’s the only option available for fans of smaller phones. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 mini. They also discontinued the iPhone 11 range.

Now the line-up starts with the iPhone SE, for $429 with 64GB of storage. The iPhone 12 now starts from $599, with the iPhone 13 starting at $699.

There’s no telling how long Apple will keep selling the iPhone 12. The discontinued iPhone 12 mini is still available from the refurbished store but is out of stock currently.

Will Apple bring the mini back at some point? Maybe, but it won’t be part of the iPhone 14 range. We’re also not expecting to see a new iPhone SE this year.

