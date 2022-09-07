Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are more ‘Pro’ than ever

Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max today, further differentiating the Pro name from the base iPhones. The biggest change is a dynamically-changing cutout for the selfie camera. Yes, we all thought the smaller hole design would actually be smaller, but we were wrong.

It’s called “Dynamic Island.” Who thought this was a good idea? We don’t know, but it’s weird and a solution for a problem that doesn’t really exist.

Apple did away with the notch on the Pro models this year. That’s good news, mostly. What they replaced it with is not. Instead of having a nice, normal punch hole like Android devices, Apple thought it would turn the gap into a feature.

It’ll expand to show notifications or alerts, stretch to show background tasks like music playback, and other animated effects. It completely calls attention to the camera holes and stays there even through media playback.

iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP camera and satellite connectivity

The rest of the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inches) and 14 Pro Max (6.7-inches) are more normal. The newest A16 Bionic chip powers both, giving Dynamic Island all the power it needs for its overengineered animations. The screen can drop to 1Hz refresh to power the always-on display, and it features 2000 nits peak brightness.

The main camera sensor is a 48-megapixel one, but it’ll still take 12-megapixel images most of the time as it will do pixel-binning to improve low light performance and color accuracy. The main sensor can effectively do 2x zoom without digital zoom, and the ultrawide camera is better at macro photography.

You also get all the features from the base iPhone 14, including Emergency SOS, Apple’s new satellite connectivity feature, 5G, autofocus on the selfie camera, and crash detection.

You’ll be able to get both iPhone 14 Pro models in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts from $999, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting from $1,099. Expect to pay significantly more if you want 1TB of storage. Preorders start on September 9, with availability starting on September 13.

