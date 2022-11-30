Apple
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shortage leads to massive delays
Labor protests and previous COVID restrictions have led to delays.
Just in time for the holidays, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipping delays mean getting one in the immediate future will be very difficult.
This is according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tweeted that fourth-quarter iPhone shipments are down by 15-20 million units. That is 20 million units that hungry buyers can’t gobble up.
At present, it is estimated that many new orders for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could take upwards of a month to receive.
You may have better luck in-store, but many major locations have no stock in any color or storage combination.
So, what is causing the shipment slowdown? Well, according to the analyst, the main catalyst has been labor protests at the Zhengzhou iPhone plant.
That is in addition to previous COVID restrictions, but the main driver seems to be pointed towards the labor protests.
Those slowdowns have been confirmed by Apple. The company released a press release at the beginning of November stating that the plant was “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
This has led to a slowdown in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipments. With the holiday season in full swing, this could be a real annoyance for users leading into 2023.
