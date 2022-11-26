How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone

Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device.

The Dynamic Island is a creative way to conceal hardware without resorting to the not-so-attractive notch of the past.

However, not everyone will be ready to embrace the new technology. Perhaps you don’t want animations distracting you every time something is happening on your phone.

Unfortunately, you can’t completely disable the Dynamic Island, but you can dismiss animations with a quick flick of your finger.

At this stage, dismissal is the best—and only—option. Let’s discuss how to turn off Dynamic Island animations on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

How to stop Dynamic Island animations

While you can’t disable Dynamic Island animations completely, you can quickly dismiss them when they occur. It’s not the ideal solution, but—aside from switching to a different iPhone model—it’s all we’ve got.

If animations are causing a distraction, you can stop them in their tracks by swiping left or right across the Dynamic Island.

When you dismiss an activity or alert, you only end the animation, not the task itself. Anything that’s occurring in the background will continue as normal.

When performing multiple tasks, the Dynamic Island splits into two segments, one big and one small.

If you want to elevate the smaller task, you can dismiss the larger island by swiping left or right across it. The small island will then expand to take its place.

Should we have the option to disable Dynamic Island completely?

Like any new feature, some of us will love the Dynamic Island, and some will loathe it. Some may even feel nothing towards it.

Apple isn’t fond of granting us too much control over our tech, so the option to disable the Dynamic Island is unlikely to appear.

While the animations can be distracting, it’s still fresh technology, and we haven’t had time to adapt yet.

Besides, some people were utterly disgusted by the notches of yore, so an overactive island may be the more attractive solution.

