Apple hasn’t had Touch ID on a non-SE iPhone since 2017. That was when the iPhone X came out, and Face ID became the biometric standard. With rumors of Apple working on new fingerprint sensors, will the iPhone 14 have Touch ID?

We’ve seen the screen images of the iPhone 14 Pro, showing that the Face ID sensors are still there. The base iPhone 14 still has a hefty notch, with Face ID sensors in full view. What about a fingerprint sensor, for Touch ID?

Apple has been working on an under-screen fingerprint sensor since 2019, so maybe it’s ready for release. Let’s dive in.

So, will the iPhone 14 have a fingerprint sensor?

Short answer: No

Apple’s progress on making an under-screen fingerprint sensor for Touch ID is slower than expected. Don’t expect it to arrive on the iPhone 14.

We’re still not sure if it will arrive on the iPhone 15, although a research note from September of last year says 2023 might be the year.

We’d love to see an under-screen version of Touch ID, or maybe built into the power button. After all, that’s where it is on the MacBook and some of the iPads.

