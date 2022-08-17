Next Apple Event reportedly set for September 7

Get your wallets ready, because the next Apple Event will reportedly fall on September 7. The first fall season event is always iPhone launch day, and this year is no exception.

That’s the news from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who received launch date tips from multiple sources. Is there a chance Apple could change things at this late hour? Sure, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

That means we’ve got three weeks before discovering if all of the leaks about the iPhone 14 range are true. Three weeks until we can pre-order the latest iPhones. Three weeks until the iPhone mini is officially put to rest.

So, we expect the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be shown off. But what else should Apple fans expect?

What we expect from the upcoming Apple Event

The Apple Watch Series 8 would be a strong contender, as Apple often releases them side-by-side with the iPhone. We’ll also see the latest software in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura.

Apple is also working on low-end iPads, iPad Pro refreshes, and new Macs. Will these make an appearance at the September event, or will there be another event later in the year?

At the end of the day, this event is about the iPhone. It makes up over half of Apple’s sales by dollar value. A staggering 52.5 percent of Apple’s revenue was from the iPhone last year, dwarfing any of its other products, physical or virtual.

Apple doesn’t see that slowing down with the iPhone 14. The company has reportedly told suppliers to keep devices coming while the smartphone market cools off.

We expect Apple to issue an official announcement about the September 7 Event shortly. When they do, we’ll let you know.

