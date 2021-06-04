Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad mini and an iPad Pro with wireless charging

Apple just released its new iPad Pro with the M1 chip about a month ago and now it is being reported that the company is already working on a new model and a refresh of the iPad mini.

The news comes from Bloomberg, who states that according to those “familiar with the matter” Apple has plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022. The biggest change with this new model will be switching to the design to include a back glass panel.

That glass panel will allow for wireless charging, something that is not possible on the current generation of iPad models with the aluminum case. The company is also reportedly working on a MagSafe system on the rumored iPad Pro.

While a new iPad Pro isn’t coming until 2022 according to Bloomberg, we may see a new iPad mini before the end of the year.

Not much is known about it, but the outlet reports that it will include smaller bezels and the removal of the Home button. Does that mean Face ID or will it go to a fingerprint reader on the power button like on the iPad Air?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: