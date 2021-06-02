Apple might finally increase the battery size with the iPhone 13

Apple hasn’t increased the battery size or battery life on its iPhone range for a couple of generations now, but that might be about to change. Serial leaker L0vetodream posted some supposed battery sizes for the upcoming iPhone 13 range, and we’re in for a nice surprise.

If accurate, the upcoming battery capacities are all larger than the iPhone 12 versions, and slightly higher than the batteries in the iPhone 11 range. Let’s take the iPhone 11 Pro, at 3,046mAh, and the iPhone 12 Pro at 2,815mAh for comparison.

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095mAh battery if this leak is to be believed, which combined with the battery saving measures in iOS 14, should mean more than 18 hours of battery life.

The rest of the range will get similar boosts. The iPhone 13 mini is getting a 2,406mAh battery vs the 2,227mAh in the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4,352mAh battery, significantly up from the 3,687mAh battery in the iPhone 12 Max.

That will come as great news to Apple fans, with battery drain and anxiety over lifespan being critical concerns.

The actual battery life might not increase that much over the current ones, like the 17 hour battery life for the iPhone 12 Pro. That’s because Apple is rumored to be bringing higher refresh rate screens to the iPhone 13, as well as an always-on screen option so you can see things like the time and notifications without waking the screen.

