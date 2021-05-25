The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has an annoying display issue that has people scratching their heads

Apple’s latest M1-powered devices are now shipping to customers, and the reviews have been mostly positive, especially for the MiniLED screen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Some owners, however, have been reporting that the screen isn’t perfect, with distracting bloom effects when the tablet is used in a dark room.

Yikes. We all know that Apple doesn’t like when screen issues arise, and their own support documents for the iPad Pro talk about how the new Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to minimize bloom by having better local dimming capabilities.

What can happen when you have 2,500 dimming zones. This is noticeable when you use iPad Pro 2021 in total darkness.



iPad Pro 2018 has less distracting blooming because the bloom covers a large area. And there's IPS glow.



More on this tomorrow https://t.co/yGqFwdeJwz pic.twitter.com/7q82vAvc5d — Parka (@ParkaBlogs) May 21, 2021

The thing is, this is somewhat expected due to the technology used. MiniLED is still the same tech that most TVs or monitors use, with LEDs shining through the display.

It’s just with smaller LEDs, so the screen can have more dimming zones, leading to better blacks and less washed-out areas. Note that doesn’t mean you won’t get washed-out areas, just that they’ll be fewer in number.

Here’s my experience with the blooming on the M1 #iPadPro so far. It’s very noticeable in dark room with UI elements on top of a black background, but that’s the only scenario where I really notice it. It’s expected with this display tech but still jarring coming from OLED. pic.twitter.com/8tG1euFzqn — Josh Teder (@JoshTeder) May 22, 2021

Note these two examples, which show the bloom around lighter elements on dark screens. Will you notice it if you use your new iPad Pro in a well-lit room? Possibly not, but it might be distracting, especially if you use your iPad Pro for graphic design or editing.

We can’t really see Apple keeping MiniLED around, as while this is an admittedly small issue that only really affects the screen when you’re in a dark room, it’s not up to the standards Apple tries to hold itself to.

MicroLED, on the other hand, is comparable to OLED, with LEDs the same size as the color pixels that make up the image. Those should have no such bloom issues, but they’re a ways off still.

