You’ll be able to get the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K in stores starting May 21

Apple recently revealed a lot of its new products and the wait is almost over for people that want to snag one of them from a local Apple Store or other participating retailer.

So, what products are being made available? The new iMac is probably the headliner here, with its new slimmer design, colorful panels, and powerful M1 chip. It also comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard, or you can snag one of the new Magic Keyboards with Touch ID in the same color, as well.

Image: Apple

Also new is the latest iPad Pro from the company. It also features the M1 chip, and as Joe says in his report, “The 12.9-inch version comes with a new Liquid Retina XDR display powered by mini-LED, while the 11-inch model has the same Liquid Retina display that the previous version came with.”

Finally, the new Apple TV 4K will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 21. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, the 4K Apple TV also features a new remote with touch response so you can make circular motions to jog through your content.

So, if you have been itching for some new Apple products and didn’t pre-order, you’ll be able to find all of these in-store starting Friday.

