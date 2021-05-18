New Beats Studio earbuds might have been revealed thanks to Apple’s iOS 14.6 beta

Apple is working on some new, smaller Beats earbuds, according to images and videos found inside iOS 14.6 by 9to5Mac. The “Beats Studio Buds” are tiny and seem to be dropping the ear hooks and bulky size of the prior Beats earbuds.

Here’s one of the animations buried in iOS 14.6’s code, showing that the new Beats Studio Buds will be closer to AirPods in both size of the earbuds and the charging case.

They look to secure inside the case with magnets, like AirPods and most other true wireless earbuds, while they seem to be for more general use as they don’t have the ear hook that the Powerbeats Pro use to keep in your ear while exercising.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

One of the main annoyances with the existing earbuds from Beats is how chunky the case is. With a smaller form factor, the Beats Studio Buds should fly off Apple’s shelves, as they look to be easily thrown into your jeans pocket.

Maybe the new design has also fixed the issues with AirPods Pro falling out of the user’s ears, with tweaks to both the weight and ergonomics.

As to when the Beats Studio Beats will be released, we can only guess right now. Apple doesn’t usually add information on new devices until they’re ready for release though, so maybe we’ll see them next month when Lossless Audio arrives in Apple Music.

Still, they’re not likely to be supported as Apple has already said you’ll need a wired external device to use the new lossless codec.

