Spotify users can now download music to their Apple Watch

Spotify has announced an all-new feature for Apple Watch owners. Starting today, the company will be rolling out a new feature that will allow Apple Watch users to download playlists, albums, and podcasts straight to their Apple Watch without the need of their phone.

Spotify just recently added the ability to stream music on the Apple Watch near the end of last year. Until that point, the smartwatch could only act as a remote to play music from your phone. Now, the streaming app is doubling up on that functionality, giving users the option to play music or podcasts straight from the Apple Watch, meaning users don’t have to have their iPhone with them.

The company is focused on utilizing the convenience that the Apple Watch brings to the table. There are many instances where playing music from your smartwatch is much easier than using your phone, and being able to do so in areas with spotty internet coverage is a huge benefit. Spotify had this to say about the new feature in the company’s news release:

“Being able to download music and podcasts complements the existing feature of being able to stream your favorites from the watch…It’s perfect for that next run, or for keeping both hands focused while you’re cooking. Leave your phone behind and still stay connected to the music and podcasts you love.”

This feature is beginning its roll-out today, and users should start seeing the feature soon. As a note, Spotify did say that this new feature would require an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with WatchOS 6.0 or later installed on the device. Users will also need an active Spotify Premium subscription in order to download any Spotify content.

