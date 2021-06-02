You can now get Apple TV on every Android device

Want to watch your streaming services from Apple TV’s app, without an Apple TV box? Well, today is your lucky day because the Apple TV app is now available on any recent device that runs Android TV.

Yes, that means you can mix and match your hardware and software preferences, from Nvidia’s Shield TV to Philips TVs, while still being able to use Apple TV’s well-designed user experience on your Android hardware. Nvidia’s version also brings Dolby Vision support, 4K content, and some impressive 4K AI-powered upscaling.

Apple TV used to be limited to only Sony Bravia TVs or Chromecast with Google TV, so this new change brings Apple’s software to a huge install base of Android-powered TVs, from big names like TCL, Hisense, and Xiaomi.

Not just TVs as well, 9to5Google got word from Google that Apple TV is available on any streaming box that’s running Android 8.0 Oreo or newer, from the Google Play Store. The only exceptions are what’s known as “operator-level” devices, which are customized Android boxes for pay-TV providers like AT&T’s DirectTV.

The wider availability couldn’t be at a better time for Apple, with the summer rollout of Apple TV‘s original content just about to start. The second season of Ted Lasso is releasing in a few weeks, as is the second season of Home Before Dark, and the musical docuseries, 1971: The year that music changed everything.

