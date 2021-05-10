There’s now an Apple TV Remote case that has a place for an AirTag

If you find yourself losing your Apple TV Remote often, then this third-party case from PrintSpiredDesigns might be right up your alley.

Available on Etsy, these Apple Remote cases have a holster on the back where you can place one of Apple’s new tracking devices, the AirTag. Now, before you instantly go out and buy this, it’s not for the latest Apple TV Remote, but instead the original model.

The designer of the remote tells MacRumors that “the remote fits snugly and securely and that the AirTag satisfyingly clicks into place on the bottom.” There’s also a cutout for the Lightning cable and comes in black, white, and glow-in-the-dark versions.

Regardless, this thing is super cool and as someone who spends more time looking for their remote than actually watching TV, I could absolutely see myself using something like this.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: