A future Apple Watch might be able to tell you how drunk you are

A new report in The Telegraph has some news fans of the Apple Watch will be interested in. Namely, that Apple is the largest customer of British start-up Rockley Photonics, and that its sensors will be coming to the Apple Watch.

If you’ve never heard of Rockley Photonics, don’t worry, neither did I until this morning. While the company has a range of optical devices from networking, to CPUs, and optics for self-driving cars, it’s their health sensors that we’re going to talk about today.

See, this little start-up is a big innovator in the field of non-invasive optical sensors, which can be used to monitor blood glucose, blood pressure, and even blood alcohol levels. Rockley has said these sensors will be in consumer products as soon as next year, which means they could be in the Apple Watch 8.

We’ve all seen the rumors about glucose monitoring coming to Apple’s smartwatch, and now it seems we know who’s making the tech behind it.

How did we find out this company is Apple’s supplier? It is about to go public on the stock market, and that means financial filings. Those say that Apple was most of its revenue over the last two years and that an ongoing “supply and development agreement” is going to be responsible for most of their revenue in the foreseeable future.

Even though Rockley said “next year” for its sensors, they might have been talking about some of its sensors in particular. There’s still time for Apple to put the glucose monitoring into the Apple Watch Series 7, which is slated to release later this year.

