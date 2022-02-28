Apple Watch 8 going to feature better activity tracking

Three new Apple Watch models are expected this year. That’s the Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and a rugged extreme sports model.

That’s the scoop from Mark Gurman, speaking in his weekly Power On newsletter. In it, he outlines how this year’s Apple Watch unveiling is going to be huge.

“I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model,” says Gurman.

Gurman goes on to say Apple won’t be introducing any new health sensors this year. So don’t expect blood glucose, blood pressure, body temperature, or blood alcohol sensors inside the Apple Watch until 2023 at the earliest.

What is coming this year are major software upgrades to the Apple Watch’s activity tracking features. Expect to see a faster processor in every model, and it’s time to finally say goodbye to the Apple Watch Series 3.

Is this the year that the flatter design finally graces our wrists? Maybe, but Apple does prefer to keep the design of the Apple Watch similar for successive models. We might see a refined version of the Apple Watch Series 7 design, instead of a radical refresh.

While the Apple Watch 8 is exciting, I’m eagerly anticipating the rugged model. I love my G-Shock smartwatch, but it’s hamstrung by running Android’s Wear OS.

It lags behind watchOS in every aspect, and never got the developer support of Apple’s wearables. Give me a G-Shock Apple Watch and I’ll be overjoyed.

Expect to see an announcement about the Apple Watch Series 8, and the other two models, in September.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: