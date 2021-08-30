The Apple Watch Series 7 is going with flat screens and square sides

The Apple Watch is about to get a major overhaul of its design, according to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. His weekly Power On newsletter mentions the Apple Watch Series 7 will get “a flatter display and edges” along with a “faster processor and slightly larger screens.”

This report from Gurman is confirmation of the leaked renders we saw a couple of weeks ago, which showed a squarer, larger Apple Watch with a flattened screen. It also echoes his report from earlier this year, which also talked about how the rumored sensors for glucose monitoring aren’t going to be ready for another few years.

The body temperature sensor that was rumored for inclusion in the Apple Watch Series 7 is delayed, with Gurman thinking it won’t arrive “until at least next year” so that could be even further out. Oh, and the ruggedized, extreme sports model won’t be launching until 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will also include Apple’s ultra-wideband tech, the same tech that powers the AirTag item finding system. That will also enable watchOS 8 to let the watch function as a door key for hotels and other keycard doors.

This year, the Apple Watch will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, one mm over the existing Apple Watch Series 6. Gurman’s sources say that Apple will have new watch faces coming to take advantage of the additional screen space, “including an updated Infograph Modular face.”

