Apple Event announced for March 8: Where to watch and what to expect

After multiple rumors pointed to an early March event from Apple, it’s now official. The Apple Event is scheduled for March 8, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

As it has been for a couple of years now, the event will be digital-only, with no media members present. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

The event was made public in a tweet today by Apple’s Greg Joswiak. You can find that below, along with the announcement video.

We’ll go over everything you need to know about the event below. This includes where you can watch it and what products to expect.

Where to watch the March Apple Event

Image: Apple

If you love tuning in for Apple’s events, then we’ve got you covered on where you can watch on March 8.

Apple likes to keep everything close to the chest, so viewing options are limited. You can watch it directly from the Apple website at this link, or if you have an Apple TV, you will be able to watch it there, as well.

What products will be announced during the March Apple Event?

Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s March event could hold the announcements of many recent rumors about the company. We could see a new iMac announced, an updated iPhone SE, and possibly a new iPad.

And fans of the company might not even have to wait that long before getting their hands on the products. It is possible the iPhone SE 3 will release in the weeks ahead.

Fans of Apple’s computers should definitely look out for updates regarding the iMac and new versions of the MacBook Air.

However, there could be more in store for this event. For one, the Apple Watch 8 might make an appearance. Even the AirPods Pro 2 could see the light of day.

Image: 9to5Mac

Could this finally be the event where Apple truly unveils its long-rumored AR/VR headset? I’m personally not holding my breath, but that would definitely send this Apple Event over the top.

The March Apple Event will take place on March 8, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

