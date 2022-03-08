How to watch today’s Apple event

Apple plans on releasing some new stuff today, and if you’re looking to watch it all unfold as it happens, then you’ve come to the right place. Rumor has it, the company plans to release an updated iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and if we’re lucky, a new Mac.

There are, however, no guarantees, so we’ll have to watch the event to see what Apple has in store for us. So what time is this all going down?

Apple’s event kicks off today at 1 PM EST, 10 AM PDT, 6 PM GMT – and you can watch it anywhere you have access to the internet. More on that below.

How to stream today’s Apple event

Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to watch its events, so you’ll have several places you can watch it. If you prefer to stay on this page (which we always appreciate), we’ll be embedding the video right below here.

Additionally, here are some other places you can watch today’s Apple event:

You can also follow the event in real-time via Apple’s TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. So yea, you have plenty of options to choose from here.

What products will be announced during the March Apple Event?

Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s March event could announce many recent rumors. For example, we could see a new iMac announced, an updated iPhone SE, and possibly a new iPad.

And fans of the company might not even have to wait that long before getting their hands on the products. It is possible the iPhone SE 3 will release in the weeks ahead.

Fans of Apple’s computers should definitely look out for updates regarding the iMac and new versions of the MacBook Air.

However, there could be more in store for this event. For one, the Apple Watch 8 might make an appearance. Even the AirPods Pro 2 could see the light of day.

What Apple announces at today’s event is still unclear; all we can do is provide an educated guess based on the previous reports we’ve seen out there. But again, the only way to tell is by watching the Apple event today and hearing whatever news comes our way, directly from the source.

Again, the event goes live at 1 PM EST, 10 AM PDT, 6 PM GMT – do yourself a favor and bookmark this page and watch it here. Whatever Apple does end up announcing, we’ll be sure to include it in today’s coverage.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: