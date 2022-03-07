Don’t expect a new Apple Mac Pro or iMac Pro until next year

As we get closer to Apple’s March Event, we’re hearing more about what to expect. We’ve also heard what not to expect, namely a new Apple Mac Pro or iMac Pro.

That’s according to famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who took to Twitter to share his predictions this time. In the tweet, he feels that Apple won’t be bringing updated iMac Pro or Mac Pro models until next year.

That’s bad news for Apple, mainly, as it means they’re not able to make the two-year deadline they set to transition away from Intel-based devices. Maybe they will technically make it, by discontinuing the Intel-based “cheesegrater” Mac Pro from sales before 2022 is up.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

It’s not all bad news for Apple fans who want a higher-powered desktop this year. Kuo thinks Apple is going to bring out a more powerful Mac mini. That might even turn up tomorrow at Apple’s spring event. If so, it will feature M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options.

Kuo also thinks Apple is bringing a 27-inch external display out this year. That isn’t the same screen that is linked with the 27-inch iMac Pro refresh, as the external display won’t feature mini-LED technology. That will make it substantially cheaper than the Pro Display XDR.

We’ll likely hear more at tomorrow’s Apple Event. Will Apple show off the Mac Pro or iMac Pro, even if they won’t be released until next year? Is Kuo incorrect in his timing? We won’t have long to wait.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: