Samsung has been caught throttling over 10,000 apps on the Galaxy S22

Yet another smartphone manufacturer has been caught limiting performance on their devices. This time, it’s Samsung, with thousands of Android apps throttled during everyday use.

Samsung ships its Galaxy S22 range with a system app called Game Optimizing Service (GOS). The app can’t be turned off by the user, and it isn’t actually improving the performance of your games. What it is doing is throttling performance, for any app on its list.

That means 10,000 of your most-used apps aren’t giving you the full performance out of your expensive Samsung flagship. Ten thousand. That’s a lot of apps, with everything from Instagram to Netflix and even Google apps all affected.

Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps… pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022

Do you know what isn’t on the list? Benchmarking apps like 3DMark, GeekBench, and more. Check out this video from Korean YouTuber square dream, where they renamed the benchmark app 3DMark. The benchmark immediately gave lower scores.

That’s shady, and Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer doing such tricks. Last year, OnePlus did the same thing on its flagship devices. Eventually, they added a toggle so you could turn off the throttling.

Android Authority reports that Samsung is “apparently investigating the GOS issue.” Will their investigation come back and say the same thing OnePlus did? Namely, that it was throttling for better battery performance.

Is the Galaxy S22 the only handset that features this? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s disappointing to see Samsung do this in the first place.

