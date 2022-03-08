Apple’s Mac Studio has ridiculous performance and pairs perfectly with the new Studio Display

Apple’s Peek Performance event just announced the desktop of your dreams. The Mac Studio is a supercharged Mac mini, with either the M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra processor.

I’ll get to the rest of the Mac Studio shortly, but I want to highlight how good the M1 Ultra processor is.

It’s two M1 Max processors linked together, with a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, up to 128GB of unified memory; and is “nearly” eight times faster than the M1 chip, according to Apple. Eight times!

I mean, the original M1 just flew in benchmarks, so we can’t wait to see what the M1 Ultra can do. The rest of the Mac Studio has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, 10Gbe Ethernet, HDMI, and an audio jack. Oh, and an SDXC slot. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6.

Image: Apple

Apple also revealed the Studio Display. It’s a cheaper external monitor that has an inbuilt 12MP ultrawide webcam for video calls.

That’s the same camera system from the iPad, but no word if they put the Face ID sensors into it. It’s got a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, with a max brightness of 600 nits. It has the option for Apple’s nanotexture glass, for reducing reflections.

Image: Apple

The Studio Display also has an A13 Bionic chip built into it, a 6-speaker array that supports Dolby Atmos, and three microphones.

It also adds three USB-C ports and has Thunderbolt 4 to connect to your Mac; or to charge your MacBook with 96W of power. Two stand options (tilt and tilt/lift), and VESA mount options are available.

The Mac Studio starts from $1,999 with M1 Max or $3,999 with M1 Ultra. Studio Display is $1,599 plus the price of the “stand options.” Both are available to order today, with shipping from March 18.

