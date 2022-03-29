Samsung’s new smart monitors for 2022 are now available to preorder

Apple recently dominated the headlines with its newly launched Studio Display. Now, Samsung is getting in on the action, with its new line of smart monitors for 2022, now available for preorder.

The company’s new smart monitor series, the M8, features a 32″ 4K UHD display, an upgraded and stylish design, and it comes in various colors, including Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green.

So, what makes these monitors smart? For starters, it essentially doubles as a smart TV. So, for example, you can watch all your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video directly from the monitor – all without connecting your smartphone or PC to it.

Image: Samsung

On top of that, you can even browse the internet or perform basic editing tasks without it ever being connected to a computer. Thanks to the new Workmode, you can even pipe in your laptop’s display to the monitor remotely or connect it to other Samsung mobile devices.

Another notable addition to the M8 Smart Monitor is Samsung’s new SlimFit Cam. The wireless camera magnetically attaches to the monitor and can be removed at any time.

The camera also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, quickly identifying and automatically focusing on a person’s face on the screen.

Image: Samsung

In terms of design, the monitor comes wrapped in an ultra-stylish thin design. Samsung says the M8 is about three-quarters slimmer than previous models, measuring 11.4mm in thinness. The monitor also features a flat-back design.

Features aside, how much does this monitor cost? The M8 only comes in one size (32″) and will run customers $699.99. And if you preorder now, you’ll receive a $100 eCertificate for Samsung’s website so long as you preorder before April 7.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.